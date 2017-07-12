Republican operatives reportedly planning an attack campaign on reporters covering Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting

It seems some in the GOP are lining up to protect Trump rather than the country by attacking the reporters that uncovered the activity of Trump's campaign staff and Russia's plans to affect the outcome of our national election.

From the article: "...Republican operatives are preparing an unprecedented attack campaign on the reporters covering Donald Trump Jr.’s secret Russia meeting as the White House scrambles to defend him, according to a report.

GOP workers close to the White House are planning to dig up years-worth of articles from the journalists who have been covering the story this week, The Washington Post reported.

They then plan to scour those stories for factual errors or perceived bias, and feed their findings to conservative outlets like Fox News while also publicizing them on social media.

It is not clear which operatives are planning to work on the shame campaign, and whether any taxpayer dollars will be used for it. The White House did not immediately comment....

“Remember, when you hear the words ‘sources say’ from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist,” he tweeted, a variation on a statement he has repeatedly made on Twitter and in public statements. Trump has his own history of using anonymous sources to back up baseless conspiracy theories, such as his “birther” campaign against former President Barack Obama.... Despite President Trump tweeting about the media using “made up” sources, neither he nor his son has denied the validity of the Times reports...

After all the media shaming, Trump attempted to argue Wednesday morning that he’s not even paying much attention to the news...

“That came only three hours after he retweeted a clip from the “Fox & Friends.” This is the third day in a row he has posted a clip from the show...."

Story by Jason Silverstein