"That's the very thing that we need to not be distracted by" - Vox

Republicans are strangely silent about the Trump campaign meeting with Russian official to discuss how Russia can help Trump win. I see something that looks like treason....they see political damage.

This is not described in this article, but I've been hearing rumors their new emphasis will be against Hillary Clinton (I know...surprise right?) they will start throwing dirt about her and Russia and ignoring how Russia inferred with our election to help Trump.

From the article: "..Everybody at the US Capitol was rocked Tuesday by revelations that Donald Trump Jr. had accepted a meeting with someone whom he had been told was a representative of the Russian government, who had promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Everybody, that is, except Senate Republicans.

Some of them said they hadn’t yet seen the report. Others warned against letting the Russia scandal distract from their work on health care. And a few stepped up to minimize the implications of the news.

The emails were perhaps the most explosive evidence thus far in the Russia scandal. They show Trump Jr.’s communiqués with an associate who promised to set up a meeting with “a Russian government lawyer” who had compromising information about President Trump’s campaign opponent. Trump Jr. tweeted them himself shortly before the New York Times reported their contents.

Even amid competing congressional investigations and a special probe led by a former FBI director, this was the hardest proof yet that senior members of Trump’s team had tried to work behind the scenes with agents of a foreign government during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Nevertheless, as hordes of reporters pressed them for responses, no Republican senators seemed willing to condemn the president’s son. Vox reporters on the Hill heard at least 10 senators respond to questions about the Russia revelations...."

Story by Dylan Scott and Tara Golshan