Pastor and Wife Who Lost 2 Young Sons in Tragic Car Accident Have Twins

A story showing that through pain more horrible than most can comprehend, life is still sweet and continuing.

From the article: "...After losing their two young children in a car accident two years ago, a North Carolina pastor’s wife has given birth to twins this week.

On Monday, Gentry Eddings — the pastor at Forest Hill Church — and his wife Hadley, welcomed twin boys Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed....

... The family was reportedly on their way back home from Gentry’s sister’s wedding in May 2015 when Matthew Deans’ truck rear-ended Hadley’s car on Highway 17.

The couple’s 2-year-old son, Dobbs, was killed at the scene.

Hadley, who was 37 weeks pregnant at the time, had an emergency C-section to deliver the couple’s son, Reed, but he died two days later, according to reports..."

Story by Maya Chung, Inside Edition

This young couple has been through so much and has chosen to affirm life and love. Wishing them all the joy, happiness and blessings in the world.