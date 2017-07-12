Hottest Question on the Hill: Would You Meet With a Russian? - NBC News

This should be a no-brainer question for members of the Senate and the House Too many found it difficult to answer.

From the article: '...It’s a simple question, but for some Republicans on Wednesday it was a hard one to answer: Would you take a meeting with someone you were told was spearheading a Russian government plan to boost your campaign?

Until news broke on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. sat down with a lawyer he was told was a Russian government operative promising damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the idea that campaigns should refuse secret help from foreigners was an uncontroversial idea....

Speaker Paul Ryan declined to answer whether he would have accepted a similar meeting with a Russian operative offering campaign help....

“I tell you what, I’m not going to answer a hypothetical on that, I just won’t,” said Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., when asked how he’d respond to an email offering a meeting to discuss Russian aid for his campaign...

... “I would not respond,” Senator Bob Corker, R-Tenn. said, adding he would potentially contact the FBI....

... "It’s hard to put yourself in that position other than saying I don’t think it would be appropriate to have that meeting,” Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said...."

Story by Benjy Sarlin