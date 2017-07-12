Trump's proposals could hike taxes for nearly a quarter of the middle class - The Washington Post

Trump tax proposal....is not what his senior adviser claims.

From the article: "... When one of President Trump's senior economic advisers was asked what the White House's plans for tax reform would mean for a typical middle-class family, he answered with confidence.

“Going to mean a tax cut,” said Gary Cohn, the director of Trump's National Economic Council, at a news conference in April....

The White House has promised the biggest tax cut in the history of the country, and the promise of tax relief was a crucial aspect of Trump's pitch to voters as a candidate. Many Americans are probably expecting that Trump will bring down their taxes....

In fact, while Trump has not yet laid out a detailed plan, the proposals that administration officials have put forward so far would result in an increase in taxes for nearly 1 in 5 American households, according to an analysis published Wednesday by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center (TPC).

And among those in the middle class, almost a quarter would see their taxes go up, according to the TPC analysis. For households with annual incomes between $49,000 and $86,000, those facing a hike would see an average annual increase of $1,000.... A taxpayer would no longer be able to claim a break for each member of the household. And Trump's lieutenants have also discussed eliminating all of the individual deductions, with exceptions for writing down interest paid on mortgages and gifts to charity...."

Story by Max Ehrenfreund