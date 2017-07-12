Report: Investigators probing Trump digital campaign operation run by Kushner - CBS News

Russian "bots" spread false news reports during the Trump campaign. Kushner ran Trump's digital campaign which targeted voters on social media. A link? They are investigating....

From the article: "...Congressional and Justice Department investigators are now probing whether the digital campaign operation run by Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner helped Russia target U.S. voters with fake news stories about Hillary Clinton, according to a new report.

McClatchy News first reported that investigators are looking into whether the Trump campaign helped Russian cyber operatives target areas in key states, "where Trump's digital team and Republican operatives were spotting unexpected weakness in voter support for Hillary Clinton." ... Law enforcement sources told CBS News' Andres Triay and Pat Milton that investigators are looking at whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and/or its surrogates with fake news sites as part of its overall investigation into Russian interference into the U.S. elections.

Central to Kushner's digital strategy was Brad Parscale, whose company, Giles-Parscale, was paid $91 million by the Trump campaign. Parscale targeted voters with digital ads and social media.

... Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, says that he too has harbored suspicions for months about the ability of Russian actors to target voters that even Democrats failed to identify as vulnerable.

Warner, the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee -- which is also probing Russian interference in the U.S. election -- told Pod Save America in April that Russia's apparent ability "to target states and levels of voters that the Democrats weren't even aware (of) really raises some questions. How did they know to go to that level of detail in those kinds of jurisdictions?"

Warner said that the Russians were able to game the algorithm so fake news appeared to be the highest read stories on social media, enabling them to surge to the top of searches for election news. There have been charges, Warner said, that the Russians were able to make sure in certain areas -- like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan -- that when women voters searched for Hillary Clinton in the last days before the election, they wouldn't get information about Clinton and Mr. Trump campaigning. Instead, Warner said, these women voters would see stories saying that Clinton was sick or that she was stealing money from the State Department..."