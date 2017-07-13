Mike Pence's Press Secretary Won't Say If His Boss Met With Russians | HuffPost

Did Pence meet with the Russians? Simple question but it seems the answer isn't.

From the article: "...

"...Vice President Mike Pence quickly moved to distance himself from Donald Trump Jr. this week after a series of bombshell reports found the president’s eldest son had met in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer in an effort to obtain damaging intel on presidential rival Hillary Clinton...

Pence’s spokesman Marc Lotter sought Wednesday to increase that separation during an interview on Fox News but refused, repeatedly, to say if the vice president had met with any Russians himself during the presidential campaign.

Lotter, appearing on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” was asked several times by host Bill Hemmer if his boss ever met “with representatives from Russia” or “representatives from the Russian government during the campaign.”

“Clear up a few things for us now. Did the vice president ever meet with representative from Russia?” Hemmer asked.

“The vice president is not focused on the areas where, you know, on this campaign, especially things that happened before he was even on the ticket. As he has said, that when he joined the campaign his entire focus was on talking to the American people, taking the case that President Trump was going to make to the American people,” Lotter replied, saying Pence was focused on the administration’s agenda.

The message echoed that in a curious media statement released by Lotter on Tuesday as the Trump Jr. story snowballed..."

Story By Nick Visser