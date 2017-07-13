Vox's Ezra Klein Breaks Down Why Donald Trump Jr.'s Emails Matter | HuffPost

A video by Ezra Klein about Donald Jrs. emails and the decision by Trump to fire FBI James Comey.

From the article: "...Ezra Klein now believes he knows what it felt like to live through Watergate, the scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to resign from office.

“We are filling in a picture slowly,” Klein said.

In a new video, the Vox editor-in-chief linked President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey earlier this year to the emails Donald Jr. released on Twitter on Tuesday. The email exchange showed that in June 2016, the president’s son met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton that was obtained by the Russian government.

“What might explain Trump’s decision to fire Comey, to obstruct justice, to risk his presidency, is that that investigation [into Russian meddling in the 2016 election] threatened the people he loves most in the world.”..."

Story by Rebecca Shapiro