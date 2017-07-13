Remembering Trump Russian Transparency Bull Article

"...Don Trump Jr., with back pats from his dad, ludicrously pretends that a few tweets and a sit-down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity settle the matter of his meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer whose offer of dirt on Hillary Clinton he gleefully accepted.

For crying out loud: Their tale, told Tuesday afternoon in the name of “transparency,” contradicted the account given just Sunday night, that the meeting only concerned “adoptions.”...

....As this still-blurry scandal has come into focus, individuals close to the President have repeatedly “forgotten” key meetings with Russians, only to have their minds jogged by press reports.

Luckily, since team Trump is finding it so hard to get the hang of this transparency thing, they have the Senate Intelligence Committee and special counsel to assist...."

Daily News Editorial, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 7:15 PM