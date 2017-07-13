Trump Just Had To Comment On French First Lady's 'Good Shape' | HuffPost

GROSS!!! NASTY!!! EWWWWWWWWWWW! Poor lady, she couldn't go take an immediate shower.

From the article: "...President Donald Trump has long had a reputation for being sexist, but his interaction with France’s first lady on Thursday is further evidence that the man is nearly incapable of having a proper interaction with a woman in power.

France’s first couple, President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, welcomed Trump and FLOTUS to Paris as guests of the city’s Bastille Day celebrations taking place on Friday. As Trump is wont to do, he handled the meeting with bizarre, vice-gripped handshaking...

Later, post-awkward handshakes, the quartet visited the Les Invalides museums. NBC released footage of the encounter in the museum where Trump tells Brigitte Macron that she is “in such great shape” and “beautiful.” ...

... Trump’s response to a woman who essentially choreographed her husband’s entire campaign is both “WTF?”-inducing and somehow unsurprising...."

Story by Jenna Amatulli

Trends Reporter, HuffPost