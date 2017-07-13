Here Are Some Petty, Embarrassing Observations on Trump, Jr.'s Emails

This is a humorous take on the Trump Jr story complete with videos that made me laugh.

Hope you enjoy.

From the article: "...

What a time to be alive! This weekend, the New York Times dropped the bombshell (RIP Smash) that Donald Trump, Jr. had met with a Kremlin-affiliated attorney for the purpose of obtaining damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The Trump administration responded with a series of sputtering assertions as Trump Jr. tried to downplay the importance of the leak...

Trump Jr. tweeted screenshots of his emails that included the statement that the information on Clinton was "part of Russia and its governments' support for Mr. Trump." He also tweeted out a short statement which was screenshot from Microsoft Word....

Here's six petty points about the most embarrassing parts of this whole imbroglio.

1) The font!

His statement is written in Calibri....Letters should have hats and shoes....

2) The context!

"To put this in context, this is before the current Russian fever was in vogue." ...Honey, this is not "in vogue." This is in purgatory....

3) The nonsense!

Goldstone calls the meeting "inane nonsense" and Trump Jr. quotes him....These dudes are showing up to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, staring at a Porterhouse and saying "Gah, I guess I'll just starve to death cuz this is a Nothing burger."

4) The disclaimer!

The irony of having a standard "This email and its contents are intended solely for the recipients..." disclaimer at the bottom of an email discussing meeting with an alleged representative of a government that was actively hacking an election. Cyber security: What is it and how do we stop it from happening to us?

5) The time negotiation!

There are two pages of back and forth about whether the meeting is at 3 pm or 4 pm. This is the most relatable thing I've ever seen. A full third of all the emails I've ever sent have been tiny negotiations about time...

6) The signature!

What kind of email signature is "This iphone speaks many languages?" Are you being cheeky? Is this cheek? I hate it...."

Story by: R. Eric Thomas, Elle •July 12, 2017