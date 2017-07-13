Jeff Sessions Tells 'Hate Group' DOJ Will Issue Religious Freedom Guidance - NBC News

Jeff Session continuing his career of discriminating instead of protecting. Not what our country needs as a AG.

From the article: "...But after reading the transcript and learning of the Justice Department's plans to create a new federal policy on protecting religious liberties and doubling down on enforcing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, advocates suggested Sessions was more interested in protecting the right to discriminate than the freedom of religion.

"Here he goes again. It appears [what] the Attorney General is saying is that he will only enforce a 'civil rights' law that is meant as an excuse to discriminate; but he won’t enforce longstanding, real civil rights laws like Title IX, Title IX and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act," Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, said in an email sent to NBC News.

JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president for policy and political affairs at the Human Rights Campaign, also assailed Sessions' speech and his promise of federal guidance on religious liberty protections.

"Sessions’ alarming comments proved what LGBTQ and civil rights leaders know to be true — that he cannot be trusted," Winterhof told NBC News via email. "A month ago, he vowed to protect transgender women from violent attacks and now we find him promoting license to discriminate laws. This is another predictable step for the anti-LGBTQ Trump-Pence Administration." ...

... In his senate career, Sessions displayed strong anti-LGBTQ leanings. According to a report issued by the Human Rights Campaign, then-senator Sessions argued in favor of anti-sodomy laws used to imprison gay men, opposed same-sex marriage, sought to terminate National Endowment for the Arts funding because it once went to black lesbian filmmaker Cheryl Dunye, opposed repealing the military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy keeping lesbian and gay service members in the closet, and tried to block federal funding for HIV-prevention programs if they appear to “promote sexual activity and behavior” among “homosexual men and women.”..."

Story by Mary Emily O'Hara