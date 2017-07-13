Donald Trump, the Angry President, Screams at His TV and Vows He'll Never Stop Tweeting

Temper tantrums, lies, lies and more lies, acting both the bully and the fool, this describes the POTUS. Sad.

From the article: ".....Days after news broke that his eldest son arranged a meeting with a Russian government operative in an attempt to gain damaging intelligence on Hillary Clinton (White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Trump's campaign manager at the time, Paul Manafort, were also present), the president has reportedly been yelling at his television set as the media covers the controversy....

The president has regularly displayed anger since his election victory, lashing out at the media, claiming journalists lied about his inauguration crowd size and attacking morning show hosts on Twitter; slamming Democrats in general and belittling leading politicians like Senator Chuck Schumer with nicknames; and even threatening to display his anger in political situations, reportedly stating, "I will be very angry" if the GOP fails to pass a bill to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's landmark health care initiative, the Affordable Care Act....

Trump then seemed to claim he is too busy working on behalf of the American people to watch media reports about his own embattled White House. A tweet from the president, "I have very little time for watching T.V.," appeared at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, moments after Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker, an MSNBC guest, said on live television Trump was regularly viewing cable news outlets’ coverage of the Russian developments.

...The president gets quieter on social media during his trips outside of the country. But if the news cycle goes the way it has during the two other times Trump left the country, it’s a likely possibility more leaks will come out of Washington in the coming days.

Expect Trump’s 140-character responses, along with some angry rebuttals directed at his television set..."

Story by Chris Riotta, Newsweek •July 13, 2017