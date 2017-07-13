Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 473 Comments: 1671 Since: Mar 2017

Rep. Steve King: Build border wall with funds from food stamps, Planned Parenthood [Video]

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 5:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Great,  he will take food of the mouths of children and take away women's ability to prevent pregnancies. And...he's a Republican. And for what? A wall that many states don't want, is not effective suggested by a Republican President that is threatened by anyone that doesn't look like him. Both pathetic examples of humanity.

From the article: "... Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said Wednesday that Congress should pad the budget for President Trump’s border wall by cutting funding for Planned Parenthood and food stamps..."

Story by Gabby Kaufman

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor