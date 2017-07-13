What is a bot and how is it related to the Russia investigation? - CBS News

Jared was in charge of the Trump campaign digital operation. Were Russian bots used to spread false information about his opponent? Are these two things linked.

From the article: "...The House and Senate Intelligence Committees are investigating if the Russians used "bots" to target voters with fake news stories, and whether the Trump campaign's digital operation -- overseen by President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner -- coordinated with that effort.

So, what is a bot?

Bot stands for robot, and bots are programmed to automatically disseminate information.

One example of a bot is an automated Twitter account that retweets every tweet from President Trump. The automation makes the account a bot. A real person who retweets every tweet from Mr. Trump is not a bot...

Other bots can be used to effectively push fake news stories. And these are the bots that have captured the interest of Congressional investigators....

Twitter bots operate like cluster bombs. They are individually cheap, but it requires a lot to successfully hit a target. It's a volume game that requires thousands of bots' accounts in hopes that the tweet reaches real people.

Facebook bots are like Tomahawk missiles - more expensive but also more effective. It only takes one to successfully hit a target...."

Story by Eleanor Watson

CBS News' Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett CBS News' Arden Farhi contributed to this report.