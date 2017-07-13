Sessions Argues 'Sanctuary' Cities Breed Crime By Citing Study That Says They Don't | HuffPost

The AG is at it again, a long-time pattern for him, twisting facts to fit his preconceptions against immigrants. This time the authors of the study called him on it.

From the article: "....When Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday that a study had found so-called sanctuary cities have more violent crime than others, it came as a surprise to the people who conducted the research.

“When cities like Philadelphia, Boston or San Francisco advertise that they have these policies, the criminals are taking notice, too. They’ve got a good idea of where they might want to go, it seems to me,” Sessions said during a speech railing against jurisdictions that don’t fully cooperate with deportation efforts. “According to a recent study from the University of California, Riverside, cities with these policies have more violent crime on average than those that don’t.”

But that’s not what the study showed, according to one of its authors. In fact, it found that there’s no evidence of sanctuary policies having any effect on crime ― and researchers say they believe Sessions and the conservative media are twisting their study to fit their own narratives about the dangers of immigration.

Sessions, along with President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, has made a mission of forcing jurisdictions to cooperate with immigration enforcement...

Sessions has previously misrepresented the truth while criticizing sanctuary policies. He has repeatedly implied that it is illegal for jurisdictions to decline to hold individuals when Immigration and Customs Enforcement asks them to, which is the basis of many sanctuary policies. That’s not the case ― which the Justice Department has said and which Sessions himself acknowledged in May after a judge put a temporary halt on Trump’s anti-sanctuary city executive order.

Gonzalez-O’Brien said he wants people to have the facts so they can decide where they stand on the issue of sanctuary cities. Their study was peer-reviewed, and their data is publicly available. He said the administration should do its own research into whether sanctuary city policies lead to more crime.

“If the administration is so convinced that sanctuary cities breed crime we would encourage them to actually do some research and actually collect some data ― which they have access to ― and to actually show that this is in fact the case,” he said. “The fact that they haven’t done so is probably because they can’t.” ..."

Story by Elise Foley