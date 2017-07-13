Invasion of Privacy Suit Filed against Trump Campaign over Leaked Emails

Interesting development....their personal information was leaked (including their SS#s) and now they are filing suit.

From the article: "...Two Democratic Party donors and one DNC staffer have filed suit for invasion of privacy against the Trump campaign and campaign associate Roger Stone for alleged coordination with the Russian government regarding the hacking and leaking of DNC emails during the presidential campaign. The plaintiffs' personal information was included in the emails leaked to the public by Wikileaks, including the Social Security numbers of two of the plaintiffs. The suit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The complaint is available in full below..."

The link provides the complete complaint.

Story by Quinta Jurecic