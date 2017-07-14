Columnist Charles Krauthammer Doubles Down On Trump Jr. Criticism | HuffPost

It's bad news for Trump when Fox News stops drinking the Kool-Aid.

From the article: "...Syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer once again criticized Donald Trump Jr. for meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in 2016 after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton obtained by the Russian government.

Krauthammer, speaking Thursday on “Special Report With Bret Baier” on Fox News, said the emails Trump Jr. released earlier this week “totally undermine a six-month story from the White House ... that there wasn’t any collusion.”

He added, “This was a bungled collusion. This was amateurish collusion. This was Keystone Kops collusion. But it doesn’t change the fact that it was attempted collusion and it undoes the White House story completely.”...

... “It’s a hell of a defense to say your collusion might be incompetent,” he told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Tuesday. “If you get a call to go to a certain place in the middle of the night to pick up stolen goods and it turns out the stolen goods don’t show up but the cops show up, I think you’re going to have a very weak story saying, ‘Well, I got swindled here.’...”

Story By Rebecca Shapiro