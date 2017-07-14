New Health Care Bill Proves GOP Promises On Pre-Existing Conditions Were Never Serious | HuffPost

If you have a preexisting condition...if you will ever be sick....call your Republican Senator and tell him to vote NO.

Republican Liars...wow...so many lies and so many liars...

People with pre-existing conditions not a concern for Republican Lawmakers. Surprise, right?

From the article: "...

".. The big change in the new Senate Republican health care proposal is, as expected, an amendment that has the potential to undermine current protections for pre-existing conditions.

Yes, that’s despite the promises Republican leaders have made, over and over, to treat those protections as sacrosanct.

The amendment, based on a proposal that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has been promoting and tweaking for weeks, would undermine the rules on what and who insurers cover in order to make insurance cheaper. These rules, which include prohibitions on charging higher premiums to people with severe medical problems, are a cornerstone of the Affordable Care Act.

Cruz has presented his amendment as a compromise, in part because it would require insurers to keep offering some plans that comply with the existing regulations. And the overall impact of the proposal remains difficult to determine precisely, because analysts are scrambling to see how the different pieces, including a special fund to help people with more serious medical problems, fit together.

But it seems clear the proposal is really just a more roundabout way of trying to accomplish what conservatives have always wanted to do ― to change the way Americans pay for health care, so responsibility for those huge bills falls more squarely on the people who generate them..."

Story by Jonathan Cohn