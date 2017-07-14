judge-tosses-conviction-protester-laughed-jeff-sessions

Laughing at Sessions is more than understandable...it's laudable. A normal person's reaction to hearing Jeff Sessions talk, is to scream.

From the article: "...A D.C. judge tossed the jury’s conviction of a 61-year-old protester who laughed during Attorney General Jeff Sessions Senate Confirmation hearing.

Chief Judge E. Robert Morin of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia dismissed the guilty verdict on the grounds that the government made improper arguments during the trial of Desiree Fairooz, the Huffington Post reported.

The Code Pink protester was arrested for "disorderly and disruptive conduct" in January after laughing at an Alabama senator, who testified Sessions had a reputation for "treating all Americans equally under law."

Fairooz along with two other protesters, Tighe Barry and Lenny Bianchi, who dressed up as Ku Klux Klan members for the hearing, faced up to a year in prison.

Morin said it was “disconcerting” that the government in closing arguments said Fairooz’s laughter alone was enough for a conviction.

“The court is concerned about the government’s theory,” he said, adding the laughter "would not be sufficient" to submit the case to a jury.

Jurors previously told the news outlet it was Fairooz's behavior following her arrest that pushed them toward a guilty verdict..."

