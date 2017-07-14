Scott Pruitt Desperately Wants to Be Loved – Mother Jones

Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Predatory Protection ? Agency is living in an echo chamber only associating with those that tell him what he wants to hear. His stated goal, winning. Winning not for the American public but for corporations. He is paid to be a public servant not a corporate servant.

From the article: "......Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt did something out of character this week: He gave a wide-ranging interview to a few mainstream media outlets in which he discussed a number of policy issues he’s largely avoided talking about publicly since taking over the EPA.

The interviews were unusual not just because of the subjects he covered, but because of the venues, Politico and Reuters. Since taking office, Pruitt has almost exclusively relied on a small number of conservative media outlets to tell an upbeat version of his leadership at the EPA, with occasional detours into the Sunday news shows....

...The result? An echo chamber cheerleading the EPA’s regulatory rollbacks, Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, and its newfound anti-science denial.

“They’re tightly controlling his public events and interviews, which isolates him from most Americans and instead plays to Trump’s base.”...

...It has begun to reverse a number of air, climate, water, and chemical regulations put forward during the Obama administration....

At the same time, Pruitt has refused to renew dozens of scientists’ positions on the EPA’s science advisory boards and wants to set up a new kind of task force to undermine climate science.

The disconnect is between EPA messaging and certain realities. From the way Pruitt and Trump administration staff have been telling it, the EPA is doing amazing things, as can be seen in a press release from the agency in mid-May that recapped “all of the good news from an EPA that is protecting the environment and American jobs.” Pruitt’s interviews and EPA press releases depict an agency that not only pleases industry and Republican “stakeholders,” but also delivers cleaner water, smarter science, and higher air quality. The almost universally denounced US pullout from the Paris climate agreement “was received well” by allies at the G7 environmental summit earlier this month, Pruitt reported to Trump at a Cabinet meeting...

Pruitt has also given relatively obscure conservative websites a higher profile because of their favorable coverage of him. Consider the little-known conservative aggregation website called Need to Know Network (NTK), started by political operatives who are connected to America Rising. According to Politico, NTK was started by Joe Pounder, who co-founded America Rising. An arm of America Rising, America Rising Squared, ran ads and a web­site sup­port­ing Pruitt before his confirmation hearings. In Facebook and Twitter posts and at least one news roundup, the EPA has repeatedly showcased NTK’s promotional spin:...

Pruitt promised to “listen” as EPA administrator, but his media strategy appears to concentrate more on listening to the base and talking about his widespread support. For Pruitt, this might be the point. On its website, the EPA describes its mission “to protect human health and the environment.” But Pruitt’s goal is not protection—it’s “winning.”..."

Story by Rebecca LeberJul. 14, 2017 6:00 AM