Vladimir Putin, war criminal – POLITICO

I wanted to understand why so many people defended Trump and even praised Putin, I found the article I just seeded about Putin and so called Christianity. Do these right wing evangelicals, that claim to embrace GOD, a God of Love, realize they are embracing Putin?

This is a good article about Putin. He is evil. There is not one of the ten commandments that he hasn't shattered. And Christians or those wearing the banner, claim him?

Note at the end, three measures are listed as WHAT WE SHOULD NOT DO to show the USA doesn't endorse Putin's methods and beliefs. Trump has done two and is trying to do the third. Endorsing murder...how low has the USA gone guided by prejudice and bigotry.

Any man or woman that claims to be Christian should not stand with Trump until he denounces Putin.

From the article: "...

"...U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration may be unwilling to admit it, but Putin is a war criminal. The U.S. government may need to negotiate with him, but it should remember that he is a butcher.

Russia’s leader has a long record of inhumanity. He was an agent of the Soviet secret police, a criminal institution with a record that goes back to mass killings perpetrated by the henchmen of Soviet dictators Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. Putin knew the KGB’s record when he joined it in 1975, at the height of its crackdown on the Soviet dissident movement and just seven years after the country’s armed forces crushed the Prague Spring in Czechoslovakia.

When Putin came to power in 1999, he almost certainly approved, and perhaps even orchestrated, the bombings of two apartment buildings in Moscow, in which hundreds of innocent Russians lost their lives. As Amy Knight, a specialist on the KGB, argues, the evidence makes it “abundantly clear” that the Russian security service, the FSB (which succeeded the KGB), was “responsible for carrying out the attacks.” ...

Putin used the bombings to reignite the Second Chechen War, in which he launched a massive air and land campaign that produced thousands of refugees, reduced much of the Chechen capital Grozny to rubble and killed at least 25,000 civilians.

Putin has funded, promoted, supplied and aided and abetted the Russian and pro-Russian terrorists in eastern Ukraine. Thus far, that war has taken 10,000 lives. It was Putin’s proxies who shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014, killing 298 innocent people aboard....

During Putin’s years in office, a series of Russian democrats, journalists and opposition leaders have been killed in mysterious circumstances — the most prominent being Alexander Litvinenko, Anna Politkovskaya, Boris Nemtsov, Sergei Magnitsky, Natalia Estemirova, Sergei Yushenkov, Paul Klebnikov, Stanislav Markelov and Anastasia Baburova.

In October, Russian “nationalists” were allegedly involved in plotting to assassinate the prime minister of Montenegro, Milo Dukanović....

What should world leaders do?

First, they should openly condemn Putin’s behavior. Silence implies endorsement, and policymakers must understand their moral standing, and that of their countries, is on the line if they refuse to take a public stand....

Second, they should refuse to shake his hand, attend photo ops with him and create the impression that they accept his behavior...

Third, policymakers should avoid doing anything that aids and abets Putin’s criminal proclivities. Sanctions must not only be maintained, they should be intensified — not because they will change Putin’s barbaric behavior, but because the West and the world must demonstrate they oppose barbarism....

If the Trump administration fails to act accordingly, it will be announcing to the world that butchery is the new normal."

Story by Casey Michel , February 09, 2017