Majority of Americans oppose Trump tax plan - POLITICO

Trump's tax plan a winner with most Americans? Not so much.

From the article: "...Most Americans — including more than one-third of Republicans — oppose President Trump’s tax plans, a new survey finds.

In an ominous sign for lawmakers working to reach a consensus with the administration, 62 percent of poll respondents said they don’t support Trump's proposal; 24 percent said they back it....

... In one bit of good news for lawmakers, the survey suggests the public is not as reflexively opposed to sacrificing popular tax breaks in the name of reform as many might assume. Most said they’d be willing to pare long-standing breaks for mortgage interest expenses, charitable contributions and other items.

The poll indicates Republicans, who have been preoccupied with their Obamacare replacement plans, still have a lot of work to do when it comes to selling their tax proposals to the public. Lawmakers are hoping to tackle a once-in-a-generation, and surely hugely controversial, overhaul later this year...

... Respondents were most concerned with preserving the long-standing exclusion employers receive for providing workers with health insurance, though 43 percent still said they’d be willing to see it reduced in exchange for lower rates."

Story by Brian Faler, 07/14/2017 12:03 PM EDT

The survey was conducted by SSRS, an independent research company, for POLITICO and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health from June 14-18. It used cellphones and landlines among a nationally representative sample of 1,011 U.S. adults.