Jeff Sessions Thanks Anti-LGBTQ Group For Its 'Important Work' On Religious Liberty

Founders of the Alliance Defending Freedom believe “homosexual behavior” and pedophilia are linked and Jeff Sessions thanked them for the important work it does. He voted for a constitutional ban against same sex marriage. He's opposed protection of LGBTQ in the workplace.

How can America defend an AG that doesn't believe ALL of its citizens deserve equal protection under the law he has sworn to uphold.

From the article: ...Attorney General Jeff Sessions applauded a conservative Christian organization known for its opposition to LGBTQ causes on Tuesday for defending religious freedom amid a “changing cultural climate.”

Speaking at the Summit on Religious Liberty in Dana Point, California, Sessions addressed members of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed a hate group...

...The attorney general opened his speech by thanking the Alliance Defending Freedom ― whose founders have said that “homosexual behavior” and pedophilia are “intrinsically linked” ― for the “important work” it does “to uphold and protect the right to religious liberty in this country.” The alliance sponsors litigation related to the First Amendment to protect religious freedom for Christians...

...“Many Americans have felt that their freedom to practice their faith has been under attack. This feeling is understandable,” Sessions said.

Religious intolerance in the United States does appear to be on the rise, from growing Islamophobia and the profiling of Sikh Americans who wear turbans to the desecration of Jewish cemeteries. However, Sessions’ speech did not specifically address these acts of hate.

He did, however, appear to touch on the concerns of some Christian groups and business owners who say religious freedom should include the right to discriminate against LGBTQ people and women seeking access to reproductive rights....

The attorney general also said that President Donald Trump has directed him “to issue guidance on how to apply federal religious liberty protections,” which Sessions said he would soon be issuing.

Sessions has a record of opposing LGBTQ rights. He voted for a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage and against taking up a bill providing LGBTQ people with protections from workplace discrimination. He was also a vocal opponent of repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that prohibited gay and lesbian people from serving openly in the military.

Story by Antonia Blumberg, HuffPost•July 14, 2017