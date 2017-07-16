Cast of characters populates the Trump campaign-Russia drama

Under the title of You Can't Make This Stuff Up, is a cast of new characters.

From the article: "..... A billionaire real estate mogul, his pop singer son and a music promoter. A property lawyer, Russia's prosecutor general and a Russian-American lobbyist.

These unlikely figures have come to the fore as revelations that Donald Trump's presidential campaign sought potentially damaging information in June 2016 from Russia about his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

In emails sent shortly after Trump secured the GOP nomination, music publicist Rob Goldstone offered to connect Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. The emails show Goldstone telling Trump that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, Moscow-based real estate developer Aras Agalarov, had "helped along" the Russian government's support for Donald Trump....

Story by NATALIYA VASILYEVA, Associated Press•July 15, 2017