5 things Trump did while you weren't looking: Week 6

Six things Trump's administration did this week:

From the article: "...(1) Trump’s overhaul of U.S. immigration policy hit a new target this week: foreign-born entrepreneurs.

In 2016, President Barack Obama passed a rule to allow foreign-born entrepreneurs to remain in the U.S. while they build new companies. The so-called startup visa was a linchpin in Obama’s effort to encourage innovative foreigners to remain the U.S. as long as they were creating jobs for Americans; it was a top priority for many technology companies and venture capitalists. It was supposed to go into effect on July 17.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security pushed it back, delaying the effective date until March, 2018....

(2) This week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer took the first formal step to combatting Korea’s perceived trade infractions when he formally requested the two sides enter into discussions to consider changes to the five-year-old U.S.-South Korea trade agreement, which was signed under George W. Bush and approved by Congress in 2011. In a one-page letter to his Korean counterpart, Lighthizer specifically wrote that the Trump administration was determined to reverse the U.S.’s $28 billion bilateral trade deficit, a top goal for Trump, who brought up Korea’s trade policies as recently as Thursday in an interview with reporters on the plane ride to Paris.

The stakes are high: Both the U.S. and South Korea are seeking a strategy to block North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, a difficult issue that has already created some tension between the longtime allies. Any trade disputes would only hurt the U.S.-Korea relationship....

(3)... A so-called Section 1332 innovation waiver, for its section of the Affordable Care Act, allows states to opt out of many Obamacare regulations within the basic parameters of the law... The ACA puts strict rules around when and how states can waive Obamacare requirements but that could change if Senate Republicans reach a compromise on their health reform: Under their bill, states could receive approval for waivers much easily—with less oversight, and more freedom to spend money as they see fit...

(4) ...First, on Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it was accepting comments on its proposal to rescind a ban on mining in Alaska’s Pebble Mine. Under Obama, the EPA refused to issue permits for gold and copper mining in Pebble and instead officially restricted mining in the area.... On Thursday, the Interior Department announced its first oil and gas lease sale since Trump took office, offering 75.9 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico—more than the agency offered in the Gulf of Mexico during all of 2016, in part due to a lack of demand. Secretary Ryan Zinke also announced that he was lowering royalty rates—the government’s share of the take—on shallow-water leases, an effort to encourage oil companies to drill despite the fact that oil prices remain depressed. The lease sale is scheduled for August 16....

(5) ... The change relates to the 340B discount drug program, which was created in 1992 and requires drug manufacturers to offer outpatient drugs at a heavy discount—around 22.5 percent on average—to hospitals and doctors that serve a large share of low-income patients. Under last year’s payment schedule, CMS reimbursed hospitals for 340B drugs by about 6 percent above their average sales price. The new proposal would reimburse hospitals for such drugs at 22.5 percent below their average sales price, effectively negating the discount.... The Trump administration heavily promoted the changes, even sending out a statement from Trump touting the reforms. But hospitals warned that the changes would hurt patients’ access to care by threatening the financial health of 340B hospitals. The payment rates aren’t final, and the agency is accepting comments on it. Expect a major fight to come...."

Story by: Danny Vinik