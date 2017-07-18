On 'Made in America Week,' White House fields questions about what's not: Trump products

Trump is encouraging other companies to make products in America while most of the products labeled Trump or Ivanka is produced by foreign labor. This is a disgrace for an American President and a disgusting example of arrogance.

From the article: "...Monday was the start of “Made in America Week” at the White House, a celebration of U.S. industry and products.... The Trump Organization, which produces products that bear the “Trump” brand and the names of the president’s real-estate ventures, has a long history of producing its wares overseas. Last year, the Washington Post conducted an examination and found that the products made abroad by the Trump Organization include shirts, glasses, cologne, housewares and vodka. To mark “Made in America” week, the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein perused the gift shop at Trump’s Washington hotel and found goods from China, Vietnam and Peru. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who is a White House adviser, has her own clothing line that relies heavily on poorly paid foreign labor...."

Hunter Walker National Correspondent,Yahoo News•July 17, 2017