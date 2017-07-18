Trump's Plan To 'Let Obamacare Fail' Is Morally Appalling | HuffPost

Story by Jeffrey Young

If you had any doubts about how mean and nasty Trump and the Republican Majority Congress are, this should remove them. The fact, and it is a fact, that people will die and suffer means less than nothing to them.

From the article: "....Let’s be plain about what Trump and his willing partners on Capitol Hill are threatening.

The president of the United States and members of the party that controls Congress are saying that they see problems in the health care system, and their plan is to stand by and do nothing while people suffer.

This is breathtakingly cynical, and reveals the Republican Party’s priorities. Getting rid of the dreaded Obamacare at any cost is more important to Trump and his party than acting to improve the health care system for the people they represent.

... Whatever its deficiencies, and however Democrats soft-pedaled them, the Affordable Care Act was an effort to make the lives of Americans better by expanding health coverage to millions, and creating new consumer protections against health insurance industry practices like refusing to cover people with preexisting conditions.

What Trump is proposing is the opposite. He’s threatening to bite off your nose to spite Obama’s face...."