Lawmaker Who Assaulted Reporter Fights Court-Ordered Fingerprints, Photos

This creep assaulted a reporter for asking a question, then blamed him for initiating assault and only when audio and witnesses were produced did he admit he was in the wrong. He was standing on a stage talking about how he was qualified to be a lawmaker. He couldn't answer a question for a reporter? Instead he showed himself to be a lawbreaker.

Now, is this jerk humble? Eager to make amends? The reporter has behaved as a true gentleman by not suing his sorry @ss. But the arrogance @sswipe doesn't want his fingerprints or picture taken, like he's some kind of criminal. Hey douchebag, you are a criminal. Assault and battery is a crime. That makes you a criminal. Your fingerprints and photo should be recorded. In case you didn't get the memo, you are just another thug...with money.

Story by Dana Liebelson, HuffPost•July 18, 2017

From the article: ".... The lawmaker was charged with misdemeanor assault for “body-slamming” The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs after the reporter asked a routine policy question. Gianforte was not arrested for the May 24 assault ― law enforcement officials cited him for it a few hours later....

.....Gianforte entered his guilty plea on June 12 and was fined $300 and ordered to pay $85 in court costs. He also was given a 6-month deferred sentence and ordered to perform community service, attend anger management counseling and appear at the Gallatin County Detention Center to be photographed and fingerprinted....

... Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West said in June that he thought “some jail time here would be appropriate” for Gianforte, according to the Missoulian newspaper. The judge wanted to sentence him to four days in jail, which would be converted to two days in a work program that could include tasks like picking up trash on highways. But after West realized that the work program was not available to people who commit violent crimes, he settled on community service and anger management counseling, instead.....

....Gianforte in early June sent a letter of apology to Jacobs—after initially blaming him for the fight—and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists as part of an agreement in which the reporter agreed to forgo any civil claims. The people of Montana “want us to move on,” Gianforte said....

...His critics, though, find his effort to avoid being fingerprinted and photographed at odds with that comment....

...“Greg Gianforte claims he has ‘taken responsibility’ for assaulting a reporter who asked him about health care, but he continues to do everything in his power to fight a routine criminal procedure resulting from his conviction,” Nancy Keenan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, told HuffPost in an email. “No matter what he says, it’s clear to Montanans that Congressman Gianforte has not taken responsibility at all. He’s hidden from it.”..."