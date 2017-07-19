A Typology of Undisclosed Trump-Russia Meetings - The Atlantic

Just how paranoid is Trump? He may have more in common with Nixon than the threat of impeachment. Nixon was famously paranoid. Trump is taking up the mantle.

Trump meets alone with the Russian President without even his own interrupter present with every intention of never disclosing the meeting to the American Public. We don't know if he shared highly classified material. We don't know if he made a quid pro quo. His tendency to scurry into dark corners and talk without witnesses is not Presidential. It's the action of someone with something to hide.

Story by Uri Friedman

From the article: "....But there’s a whole other class of meetings between the Trump camp and the Kremlin: those that haven’t been disclosed to the public until the media discovered them. Trump’s second conversation with Putin at the G20 summit in Germany, reported on Tuesday, belongs in this ever-expanding category. And that—not the fact that the American president got to talking with his Russian counterpart at dinner, not even the fact that the talk only involved Trump, Putin, and a Russian interpreter—is the primary reason (as far as we currently know) that the encounter is significant. It’s the key and puzzling theme that runs through a range of Trump camp-Russia meetings, from the probably banal to the potentially sinister, from the campaign into Trump’s presidency. Here’s a guide to the different kinds of encounters that, for whatever reason, Trump and his allies didn’t mention at the time....

... As my colleague David Graham writes, “Harry Obst, who worked as an interpreter for seven presidents, told me that Richard Nixon also sometimes met with foreign leaders without a U.S. interpreter because he distrusted the U.S. State Department, which runs the interpretation program, and worried interpreters wouldpass along information to the secretary of state. Trump has sometimes shown tendencies toward paranoia himself, and the initial meeting in Hamburg was reportedly kept small to minimize leaks.” One administration official told The Washington Post that Trump had also met alone with other leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and India’s Narendra Modi....

...What makes the encounter newsworthy is that it came amid a sprawling investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia, and at first went unacknowledged by the U.S. government despite a well-publicized first meeting between Trump and Putin earlier in the summit. And this only applies to the fact of the conversation itself. The substance of what the two leaders discussed could have been perfectly innocuous, or not—there’s no record from the American side of what was said...."