The paranoid POTUS has banned live coverage of meetings with the Press but God Bless those imtreprid reporters that kept their commitment to keeping the public information and GOD BLESS the reporters that are standing up to the WH. This is not how a free nation governs. A big thank you to those members of the 4th Estate.

Story By Dominique Mosbergen

From the article: "....When the White House started banning live audio and video coverage of press briefings last month, journalists questioned the commitment to transparency of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Though disgruntled, reporters have held no boycotts and news outlets have toed the line ― only airing audio from briefings after they’ve ended, per new White House guidelines.

On Wednesday, however, the first rumblings of rebellion were heard — in the form of two pieces of audio streamed live from the White House by reporter Ksenija Pavlovic, founder and editor-in-chief of Pavlovic Today....

As The Washington Post first reported, Pavlovic used the live video-streaming app Periscope to stream audio from a press briefing held by deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders....

Pavlovic, a former doctoral and teaching fellow at Yale, posted the audio streams to her Twitter page. The first lasted about 17 minutes, while the second was about 31 minutes long....

The sound quality of the recordings is poor, but Sanders can be heard on the stream introducing Marc Short, the director of legislative affairs, before taking questions from the floor....

Pavlovic’s recordings are the “first known instance of a reporter disregarding the White House restrictions on recording,” according to The Hill....

It remains unclear if Pavlovic will face any repercussions from the White House or whether other reporters will emulate her behavior in future briefings....”

On Twitter, several people praised Pavlovic for her “patriotism” and her courage to defy the White House...."

