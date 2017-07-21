Newsvine

Seth Meyers Calls Out Sean Hannity For The Most Bizarre Habit | HuffPost

Story by Rebecca Shaprio

 

From the article: ".... Fox News’ Sean Hannity has been supportive of President Donald Trump since the 2016 campaign, but Seth Meyers noticed he has a strange way of showing it.

 

The “Late Night” host on Thursday discussed a recent New York Times interview the president gave in which he accused former FBI Director James Comey of using a dossier containing unconfirmed, damaging information as leverage. Meyers said he would not repeat the details of the dossier, since they haven’t been corroborated.

 

Instead, he let Hannity do the sharing ― something the Fox News host seems to do fairly often.

Check out the moment in the video above...."

 

