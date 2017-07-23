Newsvine

Six Months of Trump: More People Want to See the President Impeached Than Nixon

Story by Andrew Hammond, NewsweekJuly 23, 2017

 

 

From the article: “….Donald Trump marked the six month point of his turbulent presidency on Thursday. With multiple polls showing him the most unpopular White House incumbent of the modern political era, his presidency is at a highly uncertain pivot point. …

 

Indeed, a Monmouth University poll released Monday  showed that more people want to see Trump impeached today than was the case for then-incumbent Richard Nixon at the start of the Watergate scandal. …"

