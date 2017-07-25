John McCain's Incongruous Speech - The Atlantic

John McCain missed a chance of a lifetime to stand up and take charge of the Senate. Instead he gave a rousing speech then showed it was just words by voting for the Republican Health Care plan. His vote would have killed the plan. Instead he is sentencing millions to more anxiety and worry about how they will care for their loved one. The Republicans has already put them through hell for months and months, terrified that they will lose health care. Keeping this debate alive, even if it dies later, is hateful. Shame on every Republican that voted yes, including McCain.

He acted bravely as young man but as an old one, he put politics first and the American people second.