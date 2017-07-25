Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 540 Comments: 1967 Since: Mar 2017

John McCain's Incongruous Speech - The Atlantic

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Atlantic
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 8:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

John McCain missed a chance of a lifetime to stand up and take charge of the Senate. Instead he gave a rousing speech then showed it was just words by voting for the Republican Health Care plan. His vote would have killed the plan. Instead he is sentencing millions to more anxiety and worry about how they will care for their loved one. The Republicans has already put them through hell for months and months, terrified that they will lose health care. Keeping this debate alive, even if it dies later, is hateful. Shame on every Republican that voted yes, including McCain. 

He acted bravely as young man but as an old one, he put politics first and the American people second. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor