John McCain Lives Up To His 'Maverick' Reputation | HuffPost

I posted a seed lambasting John McCain for his vote to continue discussion of this bill. I want to thank him today for standing up to the POTUS, Pence and other Republicans and note No. Thank you. Now please continue standing up for what’s right. Safeguard the investigation into the Russian investigation into the hacking of our election.

Story by Rebecca Shapiro

From the article: “….Sen. John McCain surprised his colleagues early Friday morning when he cast his vote opposing the Health Care Freedom Act, joining Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and all of the chamber’s Democrats and independents to defeat the bill.

Video of the vote, tweeted by entrepreneur and activist Michael Skolnik, shows McCain walking to the front of the Senate floor after his name is called, stretching out his hand, pausing and saying “No” loudly enough for all to hear. His colleagues gasp, and some applaud as he makes his way back to his chair….”