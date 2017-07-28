Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 548 Comments: 1988 Since: Mar 2017

'Fox & Friends' On Health Care: 'Congrats, Healthy People Are Paying For Sick People' | HuffPost

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 9:58 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Well said doofus. That’s how the health insurance industry functions should function. Republicans were attempting to make the health insurance industry executives wealthy by limiting risks and costs.

 

Story By Jenna Amatulli

 

From the article: “….After lawmakers voted against the “skinny” repeal of the Affordable Care Act early Friday morning, hosts of “Fox & Friends” shared their distaste for how certain Democratic senators responded to the news.

 

“Congratulations, the healthy people are paying for the sick people,” said host Steve Doocy….”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor