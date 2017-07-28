These Two Women Senators Are The Real 'Mavericks' Of The GOP Health Care Vote | HuffPost

These ladies stood up early and proclaimed their concerns loudly. They had to tolerate Trump and McConnell’s pressure to change their vote. Even threats by Trump. But these ladies have brass where it counts. They persevered. They have won my admiration and gratitude. Well done.

To all the male GOP members that knew what they were voting for was morally wrong but voted yes because their Party required that vote, I’d like to tell them “grow a pair”.

Story By Emma Gray

From the article: “…Senator John McCain made headlines early Friday morning when he cast an unexpected “no” vote against the Senate GOP’s Health Care Freedom Act (a.k.a. “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act). His vote was indeed surprising and decisive, and therefore newsworthy. But it was Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins who stood consistently in opposition to these most recent attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. And without their “no” votes, McCain’s would not have mattered.

Not only did Murkowski and Collins join McCain in voting against the Health Care Freedom Act, they were also the only two Republicans to vote against a motion to proceed on ACA repeal efforts earlier in the week. And they did so, despite men in their own party, in the White House, and on the internet openly threatening them. To sum it up: yet again, women in the Senate nevertheless persisted…”