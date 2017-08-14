Two Days After White Supremacist Violence, Trump Finally Condemns Hate Groups | HuffPost

Story by Marina Fang

From the article: “….Over the weekend, Trump came under widespread criticism for not immediately denouncing the far-right groups, instead blaming “many sides” for Saturday’s mayhem.

On Sunday, White House officials clarified that Trump was referring to “white supremacists, KKK, Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups,” in his previous remark, but the statement notably did not come from Trump himself and was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson.

Other members of the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, attempted to clarify Trump’s Saturday statement by claiming that he meant to condemn extremist groups.

But until his statement on Monday, Trump had remained silent, even tweeting Monday morning about a range of topics other than the weekend’s events. One tweet took aim at a CEO who stepped down from a White House manufacturing panel, protesting Trump’s response to the Charlottesville violence.

According to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, a White House aide said Trump “insisted” on making remarks about the economy at the beginning of his Monday statement…”

The last two paragraphs show Trump’s real feelings about white nationalists. It a mark of shame on the White House that may never fade. These actions from the POTUS shows he is unwilling to empathize with those not white, not male, not heterosexual, not Christian and not of European heritage. Not since the War between the States has our country been more divided and he is the spark that lit the fuse. We must extinguish the flames without delay. IMPEACH NOW.