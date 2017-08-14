A 1943 Government Film About Fascism Is Suddenly Very Relevant Today | HuffPost

Story By Ed Mazza

It’s terrifying that this film is so relevant today. It’s sad that this is true because of the man sitting in the WH. It’s a defining point in our country’s history, will our congress do its duty and impeach the man responsible?

From the article: “…As white supremacists unleashed a wave of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, a 74-year-old government film became an unlikely viral hit.

“Don’t Be A Sucker,” which was produced by the United States Department of War during World War II, warns of the dangers of fascism and bigotry.

The full film is above, but shorter clips such as this one were widely circulated on social media over the weekend: …”

Fascism must not be tolerated, not for a moment. It has long tendrils that latch onto people’s insecurities and fears. It stokes the petty resentments inside that turn a person against their neighbors because of perceived inequalities. It falsely allows people to feel superior to others with more rights and privileges. It’s a cancer that must be removed. IMPEACH NOW.