Want To Boycott Trump-Friendly Companies? These Apps Aim To Assist You

What can we do to protest Trump and denounce his beliefs that some white nationalists are fine people and some Nazis are fine? Let him and his sympathizers feel the paid in what they treasure most, their profit line.

If anyone has updated information about Trump companies or companies of Trump supporters, including those that don't resign from their positions, please post.

Story by Renee Morad , Contributor

“People are realizing that they have a vote everyday with their purchasing power, and they can take a stand every single day with how they spend their money,” says Nathan Lerner, executive director at the Democratic Coalition Against Trump. Back in late November, he and his team launched the Boycott Trump app, a simple database that allows consumers to know which companies support Donald Trump.

“By boycotting companies that are supporters of Trump, consumers can hurt Trump and his allies where it hurts most—their wallets,” Lerner says.

To date, the Boycott Trump app has more than 325,000 users and lists about 250 companies that the app’s developers believe are pro-Trump. These include companies owned by Trump, that support Trump or have business connections with him, and even companies that sponsored the Celebrity Apprentice. Some of these companies are

Gucci, which has a flagship store in the Trump Tower, Macy’s, which carried Ivanka’s clothing line, and the brand of Kanye West, who publicly expressed support for Trump in the past….

… Another app called Buycott allows consumers to avoid certain products by scanning the barcodes of items in the store aisle and learning whether the manufacturer supports Trump. The app's "companies to avoid" include KitchenAid, which sponsored a major Trump golf tournament, New Balance and MillerCoors, due to a chairman on the board hosting a fundraiser for the Trump campaign, says Buycott’s founder Ivan Pardo.

The app informs consumers about whether the products they’re about to buy are made by a company that has expressed approval of Trump or if the product’s “neutral of conflict,” Pardo explains. The company's Boycott Trump Products campaign already has more than 46,000 members…