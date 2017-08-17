White supremacist cries on camera as he describes 'terror' over arrest warrant

He wasn’t concerned about the welfare of others when he acted. Now that it’s time for consequences, he’s ‘terrified.’ What a pathetic sleazebag….

Story by Jon Sharman, The Independent•August 17, 2017

From the article: “…Chris Cantwell, a racist who previously claimed he and others would "f***ing kill" anti-fascist demonstrators for interfering with their right to express their views, sobs uncontrollably in the clip.

He claims to be the subject of an arrest warrant, and says he is "terrified" of the prospect of being detained.

The blogger was featured in a Vice News documentary filmed before, during and after the rally in Virginia turned violent…”