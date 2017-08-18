Erik Prince's Plan to Privatize the War in Afghanistan - The Atlantic

This is a long article discussing the options that will probably be discussed regarding the war in Afghanistan. I found it disturbing. On the table is a plan for private citizens to profit by basically sub-leasing the war. Prince is the brother of Betsy DeVoss (the unqualified Trump appointee for Sec. of Education) and the other is a long time Trump supporter. Also, interestingly, Prince was involved during the Trump campaign in a clandestine meeting between Trump associates and Russians that he claims was unimportant. Yeah, right.

Prince formerly owned Blackwater, a firm that doesn’t have a good record supplementing military operations.

The WH is considering employing a private industry to wage war. Industries are formed and run to maximize profit. Having an industry waging war in a foreign country under the US flag is just plain wrong.

Story by Rosie Gray

From the article: “…Erik Prince thinks he can turn around the war in Afghanistan, and he’s got a PowerPoint deck to explain the whole thing….And on Friday, when President Trump huddles with his advisers at Camp David to plot a way forward, it will be in the mix…

Trump has so far rejected the proposals brought to his desk. The troop increases favored by his generals, Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, are strongly opposed by his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and the president himself is skeptical of such approaches…

…Plans to privatize the war proposed by two businessmen with ties to the White House have become a linchpin of the debate. Prince is proposing to send private contractors to Afghanistan instead of U.S. troops, and have the entire operation overseen by a “viceroy.” The billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg has also submitted a proposal using contractors. Both have met with top administration officials on the matter. Their involvement was first reported by The New York Times last month. In recent weeks, their lobbying effort has ramped up, as Trump signals he is nearing a decision. And Trump is said to favor using at least some of Prince and Feinberg’s proposals….

Under Prince’s plan, the viceroy would be a federal official who reports to the president and is empowered to make decisions about State Department, DoD, and intelligence community functions in-country. Prince was vague about how exactly this would work and which agency would house the viceroy, but compared the job to a “bankruptcy trustee” and said the person would have full hiring and firing authority over U.S. personnel. Prince wants to embed “mentors” into Afghan battalions. These mentors would be contractors from the U.S., Britain, Canada, South Africa—“anybody with a good rugby team,” Prince quipped. Prince also wants a “composite air wing”—a private air force—to make up for deficiencies in the Afghan air capabilities.

Prince said McMaster’s office called him to discuss his ideas after he wrote an op-ed outlining the plan in The Wall Street Journal in May. But McMaster “hates it,” Prince said….

On Monday, Mattis confirmed in a press gaggle that the contracting proposals were under consideration. A Pentagon spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

According to officials familiar with the proposals, Mattis, McMaster, Tillerson, and others in the administration have two main objections to the Prince plan: One is that they believe Prince is downplaying how much it will truly cost, and the other is that they assume allies will ditch the U.S.-led effort once a switch is made to contractors instead of uniformed troops…

Feinberg is proposing ideas similar to Prince’s; Prince said the two were 95 to 98 percent in agreement, though “he wrote his thing, I wrote mine.”

A source close to the situation said Feinberg had been asked to submit a “strategic recommendation” for Afghanistan that is “materially different with respect to the use of independent contractors from the plan Erik Prince proposed.”

Sean McFate, a Georgetown professor and former DynCorp contractor, described Feinberg’s plan for contractors as “more status quo. He wants to take the current mission and just make it bigger.”…

But according to one senior administration official, Feinberg is angling to be the “viceroy” described in Prince’s plan.

Prince wouldn’t tell me who he has in mind for the viceroy job, but he confirmed that Feinberg is interested in it. “He’s one of them,” Prince said. “He has a lot of business experience and turning around distressed businesses. So, that’s an option for a guy. But it has to be someone who understands the military and intelligence aspects as well.”…

“Quality is a problem, accountability is a problem,” said McFate, who wrote a book about modern mercenary warfare. McFate raised the possibility of the Prince fighting force changing allegiances: “It could go into business for itself. It could be bought out by ISIS, China, Russia.”…

His sister, Betsy DeVos, is Trump’s education secretary, and Prince was an enthusiastic backer of the president during his campaign. He even met with a Russian national close to the Kremlin in the Seychelles during the transition. The Washington Post reported the meeting was an effort to set up a backchannel between Trump and the Russians. Prince told me he didn’t even know the Russian’s name, and only met with him briefly…

“I think it will make Erik Prince billions of dollars while he loses the war for us,” a congressional aide who has seen the plan said.

Prince’s argument essentially boils down to: So what?

“If someone is doing that, saving the customer money, is making a profit so bad?” he said...."