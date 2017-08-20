Singer Stops Festival Show To Call Out Sexual Assault In The Crowd | HuffPost

A story of courage exhibited not by the POTUS but by a musician and as far as I’m concerned, a superstar. Thank you Sam Carter.

Story By Doha Madani

From the article: “…Sam Carter, lead singer for the metal band Architects, has rightly been hailed a hero for stopping in the middle of a show to defend a fan from a groper.

The band was performing at the Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands, Friday night when Carter saw the sexual assault.

“I saw a girl, a woman, crowdsurfing over here, and I’m not gonna fucking point the piece of shit out that did it, but I saw you fucking grab at her boob,” Carter said. “I saw it. It is fucking disgusting and there is no fucking place for that shit.” …

“It is not your fucking body,” Carter continued. “It is not your fucking body and you do not fucking grab at someone. Not at my fucking show.”….

Carter said at Friday’s concert that he initially wasn’t sure about whether he should say anything. But he decided to speak out, and the crowd cheered for his passionate defense of the unidentified woman...”