Trump's Approval Rating Stands Below 40 Percent in Three Key Midwest States - NBC News

Is snow falling in the land of Oz? Are people waking to the realization that this POTUS doesn’t have the brains of the tin man, courage of the lion or heart of the strawman? That if you want to make America great again, be the best nation we are capable to becoming, we have to unite-black and white, Republicans and Democrats-and each and every one us must put our proverbial shoulders to the grindstone and work together for the common good?

Story byMark Murray

From the article: “…WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s job approval rating in three key states that helped propel him to the White House — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — stands below 40 percent, according to a trio of NBC News/Marist polls.

In addition, Democrats enjoy double-digit leads in Michigan and Pennsylvania on the question of which party voters prefer to control Congress after the 2018 midterms, and they hold an 8-point advantage in Wisconsin.

In all three states, more than six in 10 voters say Trump’s conduct as president has embarrassed them, compared to just a quarter who have said it’s made them proud…”