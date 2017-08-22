Louise Linton's Instagram spat is the latest sign of an administration mingling wealth and privilege - Vox

What a tone deaf, bee-atch! (And this is snarky, but look at those two. Does that scream love match to you?)

Story by Ella Nilsen

From the article: “…This administration has also struggled with standard separation of business and politics. Kellyanne Conway used the White House podium to urge Americans to “go buy Ivanka [Trump]’s stuff.” Mnuchin himself was criticized for neglecting to disclose $100 million in assets, and for a tongue-in-cheek promotion of The Lego Batman Movie, which his company produced and which he endorsed in an interview (with the disclosure that he wasn’t supposed to be doing that).

This display of wealth runs in stark contrast to Trump’s campaign promises to “drain the swamp” of industry lobbyists and banking executives — as well as his election by working-class voters struggling to get by.

As a matter of fact, Mnuchin and McConnell were in Kentucky to push for tax reform and cuts to corporate taxes, calling them burdensome. In remarks to a local chamber of commerce, Mnuchin said that "over 80 percent of business taxes is borne by the worker," promising that corporate tax cuts would lead to wage increases. There’s also an argument to be made that those tax cuts largely benefit top earners and shareholders, and don’t make it down to the workers who need a wage boost. ..

The Washington Post noted that Treasury secretaries usually don’t fly on government planes for domestic trips, and that Linton’s traveling with her husband on government business has been controversial in Washington. A spokesperson for Mnuchin told reporters the couple reimbursed the government for their travel costs.

In an interview with the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, Miller, the woman who commented on Linton’s Instagram post, said she thought that it was inappropriate to flaunt designer brands on a trip to Kentucky, a state with a high poverty rate….”