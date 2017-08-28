Dear Trump Voter - YouTube

This was posted by par4thecourse on minds.com.
I was so blown away by this video, I wanted to share it here. Please repost so this message can spread far and wide. It's so worth sharing.
This was posted by par4thecourse on minds.com.
I was so blown away by this video, I wanted to share it here. Please repost so this message can spread far and wide. It's so worth sharing.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.